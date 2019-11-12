LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Planning and Zoning Committee voted Tuesday to approve the ordinance closing a portion of South Fourth Street near Churchill Downs as part of an expansion project.
Churchill Downs announced plans earlier this year to build an $8 million equine medical center near the backside. However, the track needs more space to expand. So it requested to permanently close South Fourth Street between Oakdale and Winn avenues.
Track officials said it will provide better access, more parking, and it will improve safety. Several neighbors have voiced concerns about the impacts on traffic and their homes. At Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, a couple committee members voiced those concerns from their constituents again.
This has been a long debate, but the committee voted to approved the ordinance and send a positive recommendation to Metro Council.
