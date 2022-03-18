LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dwayne Clark, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, is retiring.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shared the news in an emailed statement on Friday, saying Clark would retire in April and "work to make the transition smooth for employees and inmates."
Clark's retirement comes amid an investigation into Louisville's jail after the deaths of seven inmates in four months, the latest happening earlier this week.
Metro Council on Thursday approved a contract for a former FBI agent to handle its independent investigation into the jail. Fischer also called for an investigation following the inmate deaths, but the Council wanted a separate investigator from the city to help with the investigation.
Clark is also named in a lawsuit that's expected to cost the city millions of dollars, claiming inmates were improperly detained at the jail too long after they were supposed to be released.
The suit also claims that, since at least 2012, Clark knew that problems in the jail's records department were causing unlawful detainment but did little about it, describing a "laissez faire" attitude about the issue. Clark oversaw the records unit and had no policy that late releases be reported or explained to him, attorneys said in court records. Clark testified that while thousands of inmates are booked into jail each year, he believed maybe 10 or fewer were people being held too long.
Before taking on the role as director following the 2019 retirement of former director Mark Bolton, Clark had worked as the jail's chief of staff since 2009. He began working at the jail in July 2004 as deputy director after working in the Illinois Department of Corrections for nearly 25 years, according to the mayor's office.
Fischer touted Clark's leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic and the reforms he put in place to "improve the conditions of the jail."
Under Clark's leadership, the jail and union representing Metro Corrections officers reached an agreement for a raise in salaries for starting recruits and current officers.
Clark's successor has not yet been named. Fischer's office said one would be named before Clark's departure next month.
This story may be updated.
