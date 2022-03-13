LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections officer was exposed to an unknown substance in the jail on Sunday.
According to the jail's assistant director, around 7:30 a.m. officers saw a person in custody seated on the floor of a dorm who was lethargic and appeared to need help.
Medical staff believed the person was under the influence of an unknown substance. They were taken to the hospital for further evaluation and later released.
During a search of that person's living area, an officer came in contact with a powdery substance and started feeling unwell. The officer was also evaluated at the hospital, released and returned to work.
During the incident, the assistant director said, a second person who was in custody was also found to be under the influence and was also transported to the hospital to be evaluated before being released back to the jail in downtown Louisville.
A search of the jail turned up a small amount of meth, but it's not clear if it's related to Sunday's incidents.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.