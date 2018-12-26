Metro Corrections officer fired after wife accuses him of assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Corrections employee was arrested on Christmas, accused of assault.
Justin Baker, 29, was laying flat on his back on the driveway when LMPD officers responded around 4:20 a.m. Dec. 25.
According to police, his wife called them and said Baker got mad when she wanted to see his phone. According to the arrest report, Baker pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground and started punching her several times on her face.
Baker was arrested and charged with assault. Metro Corrections said Baker was fired Wednesday.
