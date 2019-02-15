LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's called an AR-15.
It's a gun that's been used in mass shootings, a gun that some politicians would like to ban and a gun that Louisville Metro Department of Corrections will soon give away to a bidder.
Right now, at Metro Corrections downtown headquarters, raffle tickets to win the gun are on sale for $10 each.
"I don't believe in demonizing things that are legal for free citizens to enjoy," said Tracy Dotson, president of the Kentucky FOP Lodge 77, which represents employees of Metro Corrections. "Find something else to get upset about."
After hearing some concern over the raffle during the past few days, Dotson reached out to WDRB News to explain. He said the raffle of the gun and some lotto tickets is organized by a committee of sworn and civilian officers called the Employee Recognition Committee. The committee is "strongly supported" by Director Mark Bolton, according to Assistant Director Steve Durham.
"What that committee does is it benefits employees who are maybe going through hard times, maybe missing work due to injury and not getting paid, or it addresses concerns of that nature," Dotson said.
He said the gun is new, from a licensed deal, and whoever wins will still be subject to a background check.
"You know, I'm a proud Kentuckian, and we have a rifle named after us that helped us win the Revolutionary War," Dotson said. "And we just have a long history in this state of responsible gun ownership."
Dotson said he's never heard of any concern when the group raffled firearms in the past.
"Sometimes, we simply aim at our target audience, which is employees and officers who work in a law enforcement agency and are interested in certain things," he said.
On the sidewalks outside Metro Corrections, opinions were split.
"Yeah, I don't think that's a good idea," said Barry Rager, who was visiting Friday from southern Kentucky.
"I don't see how that would be a problem," adeed Varian Gatewood, a visitor from Georgia.
Dotson said the group will "absolutely" continue to raffle firearms.
