LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of St. Matthews is growing by 12 homes.
Metro Council approved the annexation of the Twinbrook subdivision by St. Matthews.
Once the process moves through, road maintenance and services will move from Louisville, to St. Matthews.
The vote was not unanimous, as a few members worry that even though this may only cost the city $4,000 in insurance premium tax, every dollar lost hurts Louisville.
There's also a potential impact of a new state law that could open the door for new cities within Louisville Metro.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.