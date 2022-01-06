Louisville Metro Council Chambers

Louisville Metro Council Chambers (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has approved a contract that will give more than $1.6 million to Seven Counties Services.

The money will be used for the city's new pilot program, which will send some 911 calls to trained behavioral experts.

The program is part of a new deflection initiative to keep police from responding to situations where behavioral specialists may offer better help.

The goal is to keep people out of the criminal justice program.

"This is a very, very good thing," Louisville Chief of Public Services Matt Golden said. "This is a contract that would fund a crisis response team to deliver social services and mental health services to individuals in crisis on the street."

The money will allow Seven Counties Services to train and hire people to handle the program. 

The contract was approved Thursday during Metro Council's first meeting of 2022. 

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags