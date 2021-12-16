LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council overwhelmingly approved a new contract for Louisville Metro Police officers and sergeants during a meeting Thursday night.
The River City FOP and Metro Council agreed after months of negotiations on a finalized two-year contract.
But Thursday night, the Council room was packed with opposition inside as a vigil was held in protest outside.
"Don't say that you care about Black lives when you're giving more money to the very entity that destroys Black lives," one speaker said before the council.
Most notably, the new contract includes a pay raise bumping the salary for starting officers to $52,500 a year, roughly a $3,000 increase.
"What I care about ... education, health, food, justice, all this, police are taking that money away. You have to recognize that," the same speaker said.
While some on the council argue it's going to take more money to fill LMPD's depleted force, it's down around 300 officers.
The deal also increases the time an informal complaint is kept in an officer's records from 90 days to two years.
That increase striking a cord of accountability, particularly because after the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the city agreed to police reforms relating to transparency and accountability as part of the $12 million settlement with her family.
"A vote yes is a vote for violence, not against it," another speaker said.
When Councilmember Nicole George, D-21, attempted to defend her yes vote, the audience bickered, causing Council President David James to issue two warnings to throw out the public.
The vote was called 20 in favor, with three no votes and one neutral.
At the end of the vote, a woman went to the mic and repeatedly called the councilmembers cowards. James asked police to escort her out, but the woman said she'd see herself out. The audience walking out with her, the group chanting "how do you spell murderers, L-M-P-D," as they left the room.
Of those councilmembers who voted no, one is the Chair of the Public Safety committee, Keisha Dorsey. Last week she predicted this contract would pass and she gave a warning to Chief Erika Shields that LMPD has to get things right or Louisville might be at its breaking point.
Related Stories:
- Contract with pay raise for LMPD officers approved by Metro committee
- Public shares opinions on proposed LMPD officer and sergeant contract
- FOP members approve tentative contract for Louisville's police officers
- Metro Council votes to approve new contract for LMPD captains, lieutenants
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.