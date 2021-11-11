LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a 19-7 vote, Metro Council passed an ordinance Thursday evening to approve new district lines for every district
Some are more significant than others due to population shifts. Redistricting happens every 10 years based on the latest census numbers.
Census data shows Jefferson County's population grew by 41,873 people in the past 10 years. The median population is 30,114 people per district.
The new district lines will lead to a change for some residents' council representative.
