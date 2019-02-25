LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As the city of Louisville faces a $65 million debt, state agencies are weighing in on options that can be taken.
The Metro Council Budget Committee was joined Monday night at City Hall by members of two outside agencies that weighted in on the deficit. Those with the Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky League of Cities spoke with members about a budget shortfall they say does not only affect Louisville.
“Cities and counties are both in the same boat with limited revenue options under the same restricted provisions of the constitution," said J.D. Chaney with the Kentucky League of Cities. "So it is the same analysis for a county. It’s the same analysis for a school board."
Most of the two-hour meeting focused on the state pension and its contribution history increase over the last 20 years with the County Employees Retirement System (CERS).
“We’ve paid our pension bills 100 percent of the time, but through no fault of our own, this $50 million bill is now at our doorstep,” Mayor Greg Fischer said at an event Monday afternoon.
Budget Committee chair Bill Hollander agrees much of the debt is pension-driven, but where the reductions and cuts come from is still very much up in the air.
“I don’t think we can cut our way into pay this big bill," Budget Committee Chairman Bill Hollander said. "The bill is just big."
Chaney said each city has its own priorities and unique scenarios as to what needs to be cut and how it can be remedied.
“That depends on what the community values," he said. "You have put these elected officials in place here and trust them in a representative democracy to make decisions."
Earlier this month, Fischer proposed a tax rate increase. Without raising the taxes, he said a number of city workers could lose their jobs including police, firefighters,and EMS.
Fischer said Monday that, if the tax rate isn't implemented, the looming cuts to city services will affect public safety. He said the city's relatively new "Cure Violence" program is in danger of its budget being sliced by $500,000.
"We've made too much progress, we've learned too many things, we're saving too many lives to say they just don't matter," he said.
The budget committee wants to hear feedback from the public and plans to do so at two scheduled meetings at City Hall:
- Thursday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
- Monday, March 4, at 6 p.m.
