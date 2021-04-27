LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost 20 years behind schedule, but a plan to widen part of River Road just got another boost.
A Louisville Metro Council committee has approved a petition to improve a 1 1/2-mile stretch of the road from Zorn Avenue to Beargrass Creek.
Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said widening the road would ease rush hour traffic.
"And it's also designed a little bit unusually to raise the road about eight feet to nine feet to alleviate destruction from floods, which severely impact some of the businesses which have invested substantial amounts of money along that section of road," Hollander said.
The widening project was part of a six-year plan from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet back in 1998. A promise of state-matching money never materialized.
Once an additional $2.2 million is secured, Hollander said construction could begin in January 2022.
