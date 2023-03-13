LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special Metro Council committee is scheduled to interview 21 applicants Monday for District 8's open seat.
The interviews are set to begin at 4 p.m. in the Metro Council chambers at City Hall in downtown Louisville.
The applicants are hoping to take over the spot Cassie Chambers Armstrong left when she was elected to the Kentucky Senate. That Senate seat became vacant when Congressman Morgan McGarvey was elected last November.
The new District 8 Council member will be announced and sworn in at council's regularly scheduled meeting on March 16.
