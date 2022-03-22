LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Council resolution urging state leaders to remove tolls from the Ohio River bridges moved forward on Tuesday.
The public works committee passed the resolution, asking Kentucky and Indiana lawmakers to direct federal infrastructure funding to the Ohio River Bridges Project. The bipartisan measure was sponsored by seven council members.
It was filed weeks after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer responded to Kentucky and Ohio’s plan to seek up to $2 billion for a toll-free bridge near the Brent Spence Bridge between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati.
Fischer called for Kentucky and Indiana to use money from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ease RiverLink costs.
Councilmember Anthony Piagentini said if tolls continue on the Louisville bridges, it penalizes the city for taking on the infrastructure project without federal help.
"I think this is incredibly critical otherwise it sends a chilling message not just to us but to other jurisdictions in how they think about taking the initiative on future infrastructure developments," Piagentini said.
Fischer suggested using money from the federal legislation, while the council resolution only refers to federal funds and could seemingly encompass other fuel-tax revenue that state lawmakers decide how to spend.
It’s unclear if the states’ share of money from the federal infrastructure bill could be used to retire tolls or even pay down some outstanding toll-backed debt. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement this month that the rules governing those funds haven’t been finalized.
