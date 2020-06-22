LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The struggling Middletown library branch may be getting a lifeline from Louisville Metro Council in the form of $500,000.
The branch was closed by Mayor Greg Fischer last year and reopened during tough budget negotiations.
Monday night, the Metro Council Budget Committee allotted $500,000 to move the library to a new location if Middletown city leaders can find a new home for the branch at no cost to the city.
Middletown leaders are working on identifying that location.
The budget still has to be approved by the full Council to become final.
