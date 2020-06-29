LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Council Government Oversight Committee will announce Monday a bi-partisan resolution to investigate the actions of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and his administration surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot and killed during the early morning hours of March 13, when officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department served a search warrant at her home. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he thought someone was breaking into the home and opened fire. LMPD officers returned fire, and Taylor was struck. She died from her injuries.
In a news release Monday, the council announced that committee chair Brent Ackerson and vice-chair Anthony Piagentini are seeking to "investigate topics such as government transparency and the failure of such, the events surrounding the death of David McAtee, and the use of force during portions of the protests."
“The matters to be investigated pertain to knowledge the public has demanded and has a right to know about," Ackerson said. "The Metro Council will ensure that the citizens of Louisville receive the transparency they deserve.”
Ackerson and Piagentini will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to announce the resolution. It will then be read in front of the full council July 23.
“We have heard the cries of our citizens," Piagentini said in the news release. "They are demanding more transparency about who made what decisions and why related to these troubling events. We will do what we are elected to do. We will represent the people and ensure our local government is transparent and that local leaders are held accountable for their decisions.”
