LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville City FC is one step closer to scoring a big gooooooooal!
Louisville Metro Council's Public Works, Parks, Sustainability and Transportation Committee signed off Thursday on the club's plan to transform part of Champions Park into a state-of-the-art practice complex.
The outdoor complex, which will be built on top of a landfill at the park, will include two soccer fields for the city's National Women’s Soccer League franchise and four fields for local youth clubs.
"Well, it's a massive thing for Louisville," Louisville City FC President Brad Estes said. "I mean, how often do we see our kids going to different towns for tournaments? What we want to do is build an infrastructure in this town where we can bring those dollars to our city."
Louisville City FC is paying for the improvement. The club's plan needs just one more vote from Council on March 5 before it's official.
