LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council committee is scheduled to launch discussions on a new contract for LMPD officers Tuesday evening.
A deal was reached last week between Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the River City Fraternal Order of Police to raise the starting pay for LMPD officers.
The contract also includes changes from the Breonna Taylor settlement, such as a $5,000 housing incentive for officers to live in the communities they patrol.
The Labor and Economic Development Committee will discuss the terms of the contract Tuesday night. If the committee passes it, it will then go to the full council for a vote.
