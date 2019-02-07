Metro Council considering ban on semi trucks driving through the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is considering a new proposal that would ban semi trucks from driving through several streets in the Highlands.
It would prohibit trucks from driving on certain sections of roads in the Cherokee Triangle area, which includes parts of Eastern Parkway, Willow Avenue and Cherokee Parkway.
Metro Councilman Brandon Coan is the sponsor.
"In the case of the Highlands, a lot of these big trucks are causing property damage," he said. "They are driving over the curbs and rolling over into the parks, and they're really unfit for the roads that we have there."
Coan said restricting big trucks will make the area safer and will decrease the amount of money spent on repairs.
