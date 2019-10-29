Metro Council delays vote on Churchill Downs' request to close part of South 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The odds are still in its favor, but Churchill Downs' expansion project hit a roadblock Tuesday.
The racetrack has already started the expansion project, but it wants to close a portion of South Fourth Street, between Oakdale Avenue and an area just beyond the backside near Winn Avenue, in the process.
On Tuesday, Metro Council members had both questions and suggestions about the request. But Metro Council's Planning and Zoning Committee voted to table the discussion about a request to close a portion of South Fourth Street.
Earlier this month, the Metro Planning Commission voted in favor of closing the street, but Metro Council will have the final say. Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith wants the city and Churchill Downs to negotiate a Public Benefits Agreement.
"The options are endless," Sexton Smith said. "One of the options could be a dedicated source of funding for the affordable housing trust fund, given the fact that affordable housing is one of the biggest issues that we are dealing with in our community."
Sexton Smith said a Public Benefits Agreement would produce a source of funding for the city and provide certain amenities for neighbors.
"It definitely would have to include things for the neighborhood," she said. "And the most important part of this entire discussion would be what would the public benefits look like. What might the neighbors want?
"We most definitely want to hear from the neighbors."
The issue is expected to come up again in two weeks.
Related Stories:
- Churchill Downs proposal to close part of 4th Street gets unanimous 'yes' vote from Planning Commission
- Neighbors voice concerns with Churchill Downs' plan to permanently close part of South Fourth Street
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.