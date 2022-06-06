LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cherokee Park Golf Course will learn its fate at Thursday's Metro Council meeting.
Metro Council is expected to consider a resolution that will likely turn the golf course property over to Olmstead Parks.
Olmstead submitted a proposal in 2019 on ideas for the course, which was founded in 1895.
According to the resolution, Cherokee Golf Course has lost half-a-million dollars since 2011, only turning a profit once in the last decade.
Olmstead has pledged to pay tribute to the course, and its historical nature.
The city of Louisville currently has 10 municipally owned golf courses, and Cherokee is one of three nine-hole courses in the system. It is operated by the parks department and doesn't have a PGA professional or nonprofit to help.
