LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ordinance allowing outdoor dining and alcohol sales in Jefferson County has been extended.
The ordinance, passed by Louisville Metro Council in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, was extended by the council during a meeting Thursday.
The extension means open spaces and parking areas can be used for outdoor dining. Alcohol is also allowed to be served in the temporary outdoor space, as long as a restaurant has a valid license to serve alcohol inside.
The ordinance could remain in place until January 2023, unless Metro Council votes to end it early.
