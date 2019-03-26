LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Metro Council members who voted against a tax hike have a message to Louisville: We can do this.
That diverse coalition of Democrats and Republicans gathered Tusday afternoon in a City Hall conference room to explain their positions, but they also wanted to address what's next.
"Folks, give us the opportunity," Councilman Robin Engel (R-22) said.
With a tax hike, proposed by Mayor Greg Fischer and modified by others on council, off the table, Louisville will now have to find $35 million in cuts for next year alone to pay a growing pension invoice.
"Many of us on Metro Council do not believe that taxing our way out of this is the best solution," Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-1) said. "We feel the time has come to review how we approach the operation of government."
"I think there's a bright spot in this whole process, and that bright spot is that this manufactured crisis is going to make this government better," Councilwoman Marilyn Parker (R-18) added. "It is forcing us to look at the way we have been doing our budget and spending habits."
While the council members who voted against the tax increase don't dispute the shortfall and level of cuts the city must soon make, many of them have promised public safety won't be slashed, even as LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he's already canceled a recruit class because he fears deep cuts.
"We had a class that was scheduled to start in June. We will not be hiring that class," Conrad said Friday.
"Nobody up here has said that that class needed to be cut or that LMPD should be cut by some number next year," Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-19) said Tuesday in response.
During the news conference Tuesday, WDRB News pressed the council members for specifics: What would they cut instead, and have any of them come close to identifying $35 million in cuts?
Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-26) offered up a plan.
"It's a starting point, and you say to yourself, you remove public safety — and public safety being police, fire, EMS, corrections and youth detention — you remove those five categories, and then you look at the other budgets, and you say to yourself, 'What if we start off with 10 percent cuts in those departments?'"
Ackerson said that measure alone would save the city between $26 to $31 million. He believes it can be combined with other cost-saving measures.
Majority Leader Pat Mulvihill (D-10), however, disagrees with Ackerson's math and thinks it's likely public safety will take a hit.
"I don't call that scare tactics," Mulvihill said. "I call that, probably, the reality. We're going to be faced with some tough, difficult decisions. I don't think there can be sacred cows."
Fischer's spokesperson Jean Porter responded to Tuesday's news conference:
"Because of the Council vote last week, the City faces $35 million in cuts in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, growing to $65 million in FY23. This budget challenge, contrary to the statement at the press conference, is not a “gift” to the people we serve. Citizens are asking for more services, not fewer.
The Council spoke loud and clear with their vote last week. Throughout this pension/budget challenge, we have not received a mathematically sound alternative plan to address the $35 million gap, much less the $65 million gap. The Mayor has always been willing to work with Council on our challenges, and he did so in the months leading to, and after the Council vote. Again, he’s enthusiastic to hearing realistic ideas, but given the magnitude of the Council cuts, we cannot sit and wait. The mayor and his team are working on a budget proposal to present on April 25. As always, the mayor will work with the Council’s budget committee during the budget formation process."
