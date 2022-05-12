LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The absence of a city-run juvenile jail has created logistical problems for Louisville Metro Police and minors for more than two years, but some relief is on the way.
The 24-person staff at Youth Transitional Services is responsible for transporting detained juveniles in Jefferson County and helping to process them for court.
Last year, Metro Council put aside $3 million to help fund a new Youth Transitional Services Screening Center.
The director presented her budget to the Council on Thursday. She said it's needed since Louisville's Youth Detention Center closed in 2019 amid budget cuts.
An audit funded by state and city tax dollars by the Children’s Center for Law Policy found a lack of mental health resources, staffing shortages and high turnover made for dangerous conditions in the jail.
The new center will allow police to drop off a juvenile suspect and let the staff watch over the minor in a safe environment as they're processed.
"We have medical staff there that will be able to evaluate those children upon entry to our facility," Endora Davis, director of Youth Transitional Services, told Metro Council on Thursday. "We will, we have provided a space for our court-designated worker to be able to interview them privately."
Davis said the center will also provide some basic comforts to the juveniles.
"With food, if they're hungry. They have a place to go to the restroom if they have to do that," she said. "They'll be able to sit within the comforts and confines of a safe space and not have to worry about what's going to happen or 'Will I be able to use the restroom?'"
The new screening center is set to open on May 29.
Related Stories:
- Activists point to vacant juvenile jail in Louisville as possible solution to youth violence
- City grant aims to provide resources for Louisville youth trapped in juvenile justice, foster care systems
- Leaders still working out kinks after tough budget changed Louisville youth detention
- New state facility sparks debate over juvenile justice in Louisville
- State's new Regional Juvenile Detention Center to open in Jefferson County Wednesday
- Fate of youths in local detention center still unclear less than a month from closing
- Lawsuit accuses staff at Louisville Metro's Youth Detention Center of assault, battery and negligence
- State making changes to accommodate closure of Louisville's juvenile jail
- City and state leaders developing process to overhaul Louisville's youth detention services
- Lawmaker wants juvenile offenders to stay in Louisville after detention center closes
- Closing of the Jefferson Co. Youth Detention Center about more than money
- Kentucky justice officials eyeing nearby facility to take on teens when Louisville's juvenile jail closes
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.