LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Metro Council voted down a tax hike a few weeks ago, it committed to making $35 million in cuts, which many have said won't be easy. As Louisville searches high and low for ways to save money, Brian O'Neill brought Metro Council an idea Wednesday night.
"If you look across the United States, of the top 200 most populated cities, 97 percent all use fire-based EMS," O'Neill, the president of Louisville Professional Firefighters, told council in his presentation.
O'Neill pitched to the Metro Council Ad Hoc Committee on Efficiencies the idea of merging Louisville Fire Department with Louisville Metro EMS and using firefighters to fight fires and save lives at medical emergencies.
"When you look at the fire department here, we're all EMTs," O'Neill said. "We make the emergency responses as it is."
He said the merger could save the city north of $3 million a year in the future, mainly by restructuring shifts to allow better around-the-clock coverage with fewer people. However, according to O'Neill, the idea wouldn't necessarily mean current EMS workers are laid off.
"We want to make sure that nobody loses their job," he said.
John Stovall, a union rep for EMS workers, doesn't buy that.
"The only way you're going to save money is to cut salaries or lay people off," said Stovall, the president of Teamsters Local 783.
Stovall said he plans to fight the idea that he doesn't think will save money but could cost lives.
"It's nothing against firefighters," he said. "They provide a great service with what they do."
However, Stovall believes having a separate EMS service is key.
"They don't fight fires part-time, and then they don't play EMS," he said of the workers he represents. "They do nothing but EMS, and they provide a service that saves the citizens of Louisville, and they do it better than anyone in the city of Louisville can do."
O'Neill disagrees.
"It's a core part of our mission," he said. "If you at the number of runs — the emergency runs — that we go out on as firefighters, they're about 75 to 80 percent medical, so we're making the runs already."
Metro Council did seem interested in the idea.
"We're in the brainstorming area of the budget, so any idea is a great idea right now," said Paula McCraney, a Democrat who represents District 7.
McCraney vowed to study the idea more in the coming weeks.
