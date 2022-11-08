LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Metro Council incumbents lost elections Tuesday.
With all precincts reporting, Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon defeated Democrat Amy Holton Stewart, who represents District 25 in southwestern Jefferson County. Batshon received 52% of the vote, compared with 47.5% for Holton Stewart, according to unofficial results from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
In District 13, which includes Fairdale and surrounding areas, GOP candidate Dan Seum Jr. beat Democrat Mark Fox. Seum garnered 56% of the vote, while Fox had taken 44%.
The 13 odd-numbered districts in the 26-member council were up for election this year. If Tuesday's results hold and are certified, the council would gain two Republican members but still have a minority of nine members to 17 Democrats.
Three incumbents — Democrat Keisha Dorsey (District 3) and Republicans Kevin Kramer (District 11) and Anthony Piagentini (District 19) — ran unopposed. Donna Purvis, the Democrat representing District 5, had no Republican challengers but was running against Quintez Brown, an independent candidate who faces state and federal charges for a shooting at Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's office earlier this year.
District 1
After a contested primary, Democrat Tammy Hawkins faced no challengers in the race to represent the western Louisville district that takes in neighborhoods such as Parkland, Chickasaw, Park Duvalle and Russell. Angela Bowens, the Democrat who was appointed by the council to the seat this year after the resignation of Jessica Green, did not run.
District 3
Dorsey was reelected in the district that includes the Algonquin, California and Park Hill neighborhoods and the City of Shively, among other areas.
District 5
Purvis won another term to represent a district home to the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland and Russell neighborhoods. She received 87.5% of the vote.
District 7
Incumbent Paula McCraney, a Democrat, took 54% of the vote, while Republican Michael Parrino had 40%. Independent candidate Chris Thieneman had received less than 1%.
The district includes a number of suburban cities, such as St. Matthews, Lyndon, Windy Hills, Northfield, Plantation and Brownsboro Village.
District 9
In the race to represent areas like Crescent Hill, Clifton, Irish Hill and part of St. Matthews, Democrat Andrew Owen, son of longtime Metro Council member Tom Owen, beat Republican Alexandra Martindale. Democrat Bill Hollander, the incumbent, is retiring.
Owen received 64% of the vote. Martindale had 36%.
District 11
Kramer, who was voted into office during the first Metro Council elections in 2002, won reelection to the eastern Jefferson County district that takes in Jeffersontown south of Interstate 64 and other areas near I-64 and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
District 13
Fox lost to Seum Jr., the son of the longtime former state senator Dan Seum. The district in southwestern Jefferson County is home to Fairdale, Okolona and Auburndale, as well as business parks like Commerce Crossings.
District 15
Democrat Jennifer Chappell faced no opposition in the race to succeed council member Kevin Triplett, who did not seek the office again. The district in Louisville's South End zigzags from Paristown Pointe to Iroquois Park and takes in Churchill Downs.
District 17
Incumbent Markus Winkler, a Democrat, received 56 percent of the vote. Republican challenger Kent Hall received 41 percent. Independent candidate William Bezoenik also ran for the seat.
The northeastern Jefferson County district is near Westport Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway and includes the cities of Anchorage and Middletown.
District 19
Piagentini had no challengers in the eastern Jefferson County district that is mainly north of Shelbyville Road and east of the Gene Snyder Freeway, taking in subdivisions such as Lake Forest.
District 21
Democrat Betsy Ruhe took 61 percent of the vote, while Republican Stephen Datillo Jr. had 35 percent. Independent John Witt also ran.
Nicole George, the Democratic incumbent, did not seek reelection. The district includes neighborhoods like Beechmont and Southside in Louisville's South End and areas near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
District 23
Republican Jeff Hudson had no challengers to replace fellow GOP council member James Peden, who ran for the Kentucky state Senate. The southcentral Jefferson County district includes Highview and areas south of the Snyder.
District 25
In the southwestern Jefferson County district that snakes north of the Snyder and east of Dixie Highway, Holton Stewart lost to Batshon.
