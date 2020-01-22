LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A major trash problem just yards away from one of Louisville’s most popular spots has one council member worried it could get worse before it gets better.
A large area of trash can been seen near the junction of Interstate 71 and Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville. It’s only 200 yards from the Big Four Bridge off River Road.
“This is disgusting. I mean, you have all this trash that is piled up,” Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said. “My first reaction when I got out of my car and I saw is just that it breaks my heart to realize that conditions such as this that is called ‘home.’”
From the air, the size of the abandoned homeless camp along is hard to miss, but it appears that’s been the case. Sexton Smith said she didn’t realize the size of the camp, something that can be hard to see in the summer with leaves on the trees and the vegetation in the area.
“I am seeing the cars coming. I know everybody is looking at that and driving east/west in this beautiful city of ours," Sexton Smith said. "Is that what we are? I hope not."
Broken-down tents, Bibles, mattresses and even renderings of new downtown hotels can be found among the heap. But Sexton Smith is also concerned about possible public health issues. Knives, countless syringes and sharp disposal containers are also lying around.
“So what may have been an easy problem to clean up in the beginning if we’re proactive becomes an almost insurmountable problem and issue,” Sexton Smith said.
Some of those who jog through the Waterfront Park said the trash is hard to miss.
“It’s concerning, but we see it,” said Cindy Murray, who said she's at the park at least three times a week. “There’s a lot of events down here and people coming from out of town. They don’t want to see all this trash. It’s dirty.”
The city knows of several abandoned camps throughout the Metro area, and Sexton Smith believes illegal dumping will take place if the area is not cleaned up. She said Waste Management will be out at the area Thursday to start a clean-up plan.
