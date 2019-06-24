LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A violent weekend in Louisville has some Metro Council members concerned on the eve of a $65 million budget vote.
Last weekend, six people shot, four of them killed, all less than three days before the Metro Council vote which includes public safety. More than 300 hundred Metro jobs could be cut, and that includes some to LMPD.
“It becomes a big concern for members of the council, the police department and the citizens. It is a government’s No. 1 priority," Council President David James said, referring to public safety. “Do I believe that when we have more police officers that we are safer? Yes. Do I believe that we have a pretty extreme budget constraint we have to deal with because of things that happened at the state level? Yes."
Metro Councilman Markus Winkler said any cuts that are approved Tuesday will just be the beginning of what could be a snowball effect down the road.
“Anything that squeezes by this is time is probably going to be near the top of the list of what gets cut next year and that is a huge concern,” said Winkler.
Last week, the budget committee amended surrendering youth detention services in order to keep the ShotSpotter program, one LMPD has said is successful.
Some of the cuts would not happen immediately and wouldn’t be felt for a while — possibly years from now.
“It’s not only a dollar cost. There is a people cost. There is a quality-of-life cost. There is public safety cost,” James said.
Metro Council will take their final vote on the proposal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Mayor Greg Fischer has until July 1 to sign off on it.
