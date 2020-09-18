LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers and Metro Council members has threatened to file a lawsuit if the Jefferson County Clerk Rebecca Holsclaw does not change the plan for voting in the Nov. 3 general election.
Holsclaw unveiled a plan for eight in-person polling locations on Election Day. Four of the locations will be open starting Oct. 3 for early voting. But during a news conference in the Metro Council chambers, the local leaders said eight voting locations is not nearly enough for the county's population.
“Eight locations is very inadequate and will not allow for easy, free access to voting for our residents,” said Metro Council President David James, a Democrat.
“This is an emergency," Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Louisville) added. "We need to be able to allow our citizens to vote. This turnout could be historic, and we should not stuff 600,000 people into eight voting locations."
The officials pointed to several smaller communities that have as many — or more — places to vote and said the southern and eastern parts of the county are especially not well served.
“This plan that is submitted today, that is proposed … will suppress votes," Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) said. "There’s no doubt about it. Underline that, and put it in bold."
“Jefferson County prides itself on being the most progressive county in the state," Rep. Maria Sorolis (D-Louisville) added. "So I don't understand why we are being regressionary in this circumstance."
The group called on Holsclaw to change the plan and open at least 24 polling locations across the county.
“When you look at counties that have 35 times less population than we have and four more polling locations, that's not right,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said.
If Holsclaw does not change the plan, the leaders called on Secretary of State Michael Adams and the state Board of Elections to reject it and threatened to file a lawsuit if necessary.
A spokesperson for the county clerk said there will be no comment, “at this time.”
