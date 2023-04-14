LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Council is formally opposing LG&E’s effort to take land owned by Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest for a planned natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County.
The council approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday night against the condemnation plan. More than two-thirds of the council voted for the measure, which passed on a mostly party line vote.
The resolution raised concerns about the threat to wildlife habitat and water resources and called the use of eminent domain on conservation land a “terrible precedent” that would undermine the protection of nature preserves throughout Kentucky.
LG&E sued Bernheim in 2019, claiming it had the right under Kentucky’s eminent domain law to condemn the land because the proposed pipeline would serve a public use.
Following a January trail, a Bullitt County judge ruled last month that LG&E can seize the land in Bernheim’s Cedar Grove Wildlife Corridor, which is near but not inside the popular forest open to the public.
Bernheim signaled Thursday before the council vote that it will challenge that ruling at the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
