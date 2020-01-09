The former Urban Government Center site

The former Urban Government Center site on Barret Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council overturned a decision to rezone the old Urban Government Center in Paristown Pointe.

Council members on Thursday voted 23-0 to keep the residential and office zoning — at least for now.

In December, WDRB News broke the story that the Marian Group was pulling out of a deal with the city to develop the property on Barret Avenue, in part because Metro hadn't received land-use and other approvals it agreed to obtain by Dec. 31.

The planning committee then approved a zoning change to make it commercial.

Council decided Thursday to reverse that decision and will re-evaluate things when a new developer comes forward.

