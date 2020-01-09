LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council overturned a decision to rezone the old Urban Government Center in Paristown Pointe.
Council members on Thursday voted 23-0 to keep the residential and office zoning — at least for now.
In December, WDRB News broke the story that the Marian Group was pulling out of a deal with the city to develop the property on Barret Avenue, in part because Metro hadn't received land-use and other approvals it agreed to obtain by Dec. 31.
The planning committee then approved a zoning change to make it commercial.
Council decided Thursday to reverse that decision and will re-evaluate things when a new developer comes forward.
Related Stories:
- Metro Council to consider rezoning Urban Government Center
- Development deal dead for Urban Government Center site
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.