LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Metro Council passed an emergency ordinance Thursday aimed at helping local restaurants.
The ordinance allows Louisville restaurants to use parking lots and sidewalks to expand their outdoor dining capacity. Restaurants can also serve alcohol outside, as long as they have a valid license to serve alcohol inside.
Restaurants can open back up in Kentucky on May 22, but only at 33% capacity. Outdoor seating is unlimited as long as social distancing is maintained.
Following the governor's guidance, this city ordinance will also apply to bars that serve food.
Councilman Brandon Coan, D-8, who co-sponsored the ordinance, said the council and administration of Mayor Greg Fischer crafted the legislation "on the fly, in our best efforts to try to provide some relief to restaurants, which are very important small businesses in our community."
Restaurants don't need permission to use their parking lots, but they will have to get permission from Public Works to use a portion of the sidewalk. This will help ensure they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The ordinance will expire 30 days after Kentucky's "State of Emergency" declaration ends.
