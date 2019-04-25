LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is cracking down on short-term rentals like Airbnbs.
Metro Council passed an ordinance Thursday by a vote of 23-1 that will enforce a 600 feet rule, aimed at keeping too many new investors from swooping in on neighborhoods. Councilman Brandon Coan said it will keep people from getting a conditional use permit if there's an investor conditional use property within 600 feet.
Coan said some complaints from residents include big parties that get out of control, parking problems, people vomiting in yards and home break-ins. And some Metro Council members said too many of those short-term rental properties make some Louisville neighborhoods less safe.
Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9) spoke Thursday of an incident where a neighbor saw a suspect who had broken into someone's home but didn't call police because the person thought it was another renter on their street.
It's just one reason Metro Council passed a new rule for short-term rentals.
Coan's district, in the Highlands, is a hot-spot for these kinds of rentals. In Louisville, more than 2,000 rentals show up on Airbnb's website. Coan said the density of investment properties in areas like the Highlands and Frankfort Avenue raises concerns with affordable housing.
But some said the 600-feet rule creates monopolies.
"No one is really opposed to regulation. This just isn't the way to do it," said David Orange, who owns properties throughout the city. "I think it was done a little bit irresponsibly. I think the boat was built on the water.
"A lot of residents in neighborhoods that we work in provide really positive feedback that they're very happy with what we've done."
The rule does not apply to private homeowners who want to rent their primary residence. Existing investment properties with conditional use permits are grandfathered in.
Other renters will have to update their listings with their legal registration numbers.
The new regulations take effect on July 1.
