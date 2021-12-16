LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council on Thursday passed an ordinance that could eliminate fees at Louisville's tow lot.
The goal is to free up some space in the overflowing lot and have fewer broken down cars on the side of the road.
Mayor Greg Fischer's office says the towing of abandoned vehicles was paused in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was restarted in July. Now, the impound lot is full. The city says LMPD has been trying to auction and scrap up to 200 vehicles a week to create more space.
The city says right now there is an estimated backlog of more than 3,500 abandoned vehicles on the streets.
The amnesty period for drivers could be 30 days in any one given year.
