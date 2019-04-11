LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will soon have its own animal abuse registry. It's just like a sex offender registry, but it's for animal abusers.
Metro Council passed an ordinance Thursday night to create the database.
People convicted of animal abuse in Jefferson County will have to register on the site.
LMAS will be responsible for keeping the list up to date. And before adopting a pet out, license owners would have to check it.
Surprisingly enough, one of the country's largest animal welfare groups, the ASPCA, doesn't support the registry.
It says similar databases in other states aren't effective in preventing animal abuse.
