LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After much debate and discussion, the Louisville Metro Council on Thursday night passed an ordinance to limit Louisville Metro Police's use of force tactics with a 15 to 10 vote.
Proposed weeks ago by council members Brandon Coan, D-8, and Jessica Green, D-1, the ordinance would, among other measures:
- Require officers to use de-escalation techniques when reasonable.
- Prevent officers from firing at or from a moving vehicle unless deadly force is used against them or others.
- Bar officers from using chokeholds for purposes of restraint.
- Make officers give verbal warnings before using deadly force, when reasonable.
- Require officers act to stop other officers from using excessive force.
The ordinance passed despite a Metro Council committee recommending disapproval of it last week after interim Chief Yvette Gentry criticized the measure.
Gentry said LMPD already practices the policies that council wants to make law. She also said making the ordinance a law could interfere with the department's policies and ability to make changes to it.
While some council members agreed that LMPD’s policy already includes many of the measures, they argued the measures should be codified into city law.
"There is a reasonable cry for guarantees against the use of excessive force against the citizens by the police department," Coan told his colleagues. "And I would urge you all to vote yes."
All seven council Republicans and three Democrats — Mark Fox, D-13; Cindi Fowler, D-14; and Madonna Flood, D-24 — voted against the ordinance.
Councilman Rick Blackwell, D-12, had an excused absence.
This story will be updated.
