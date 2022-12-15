LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The future establishment of an online rental registry was on the agenda for Metro Council's final meeting of the year on Thursday.
Sponsors of the ordinance said that through transparency and more oversight, owners will be held accountable to maintain good conditions for renters and the neighborhood.
Others argued that it doesn't do enough to target bad landlords. One notable amendment recently added is that newly built rentals won't be subject to a proactive inspection for 10 years.
The ordinance passed with only four no votes.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.