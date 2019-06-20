LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It appears Metro Council will undo some of Mayor Greg Fischer's planned spending cuts.
The council's final budget plan is still very much a work in progress, but the budget committee is set to vote on a proposal Thursday evening.
“We have moved the money around in the budget quite a bit,” Council President David James said.
James would not reveal specifics but said the council's does plan reverse some of the cuts proposed by Fischer to erase a $35 million deficit.
“Some of the cuts proposed by the mayor are restored,” James said.
Budget Committee co-chair Kevin Kramer said that includes putting back at least some of the nearly $6 million in cuts to LMPD.
“Actually, we added money to the police budget,” Kramer said.
Kramer said the budget version he last saw also keeps open the Middletown Library.
“We are locked into a lease in that building until May, and so we would operate out of that space for several months.” Kramer said. “The challenge for us is going to be to find a different location.”
Kramer said the Fern Creek library will remain closed, at least for now.
“There's language that says that the Fern Creek library will be a priority in the master plan, and so we're hoping to find a way to put some capital dollars to that,” Kramer said.
The council budget does go along with Fischer's plan to close one fire station, and the public pools also remain locked for the summer.
“Our hope is that we can see some movement toward next year,” Kramer said.
James said the council proposal not only keeps some of Fischer's cuts but, in some cases, goes beyond.
“We have added to some of those to try and spread some of the pain out a little bit,” he said.
Both James and Kramer said the budget reflects tough decisions about Louisville's spending priorities.
“Public safety is first and foremost,” Kramer said. “I think it makes clear that there are certain amenities that folks expect from local governments: parks, pools, libraries”
James said some of the choices are painful.
“I’m not saying that everybody is going to be happy," he said. "I don't think anybody is really happy with the budget, but it is what we have right now.”
Still unclear is whether the council plans to raise revenue through any new fees.
The full council will vote on the final budget on June 25.
