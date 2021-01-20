LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council President David James is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor on Thursday.
WDRB News on Wednesday confirmed the authenticity of a campaign website, DavidJamesForMayor.com, that has surfaced online. Representatives for James said he plans to make a "special announcement" during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Teamsters Local 89 Union Hall on Taylor Boulevard.
James, a Democrat, would be running to replace Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer, whose final term runs through 2022.
A retired Louisville Metro Police officer and former president of the police union, James was first elected to represent District 6 on Metro Council in 2010 and is in his third term as council president.
Activist, Shameka Parrish-Wright, co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, recently announced plans to run for mayor on social media. Parrish-Wright is also the operations manager of The Bail Project Louisville.
