LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council President David James said it was a tough decision — but the right one — to suspend his campaign for mayor.
James is facing two major health crises. He had surgery for a diseased prostate last week and will undergo heart surgery later this month.
He said now is not the time to run for mayor.
“I'm feeling OK. I'm healing from my surgery and adjusting,” James said. “I just decided that health was going to have to be the primary focus of my life right now and let go of the bid for running for mayor.”
James launched his campaign for mayor in January and immediately became the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.
He said it was not easy to step aside.
“It was very hard decision, but I think it was the right decision to make,” James said. “It was going to be very difficult being president of Metro Council and the councilman for the Sixth District, run for mayor and try to get healthy at the same time.”
Though James has suspended his campaign, the primary is still 11 months away. WDRB News asked him if there was a circumstance under which he would re-enter the race.
“I really couldn't tell you," he said. "I'm totally focused on trying to get better — really. And so that's really not on my plate right now.”
James had a similar response when asked whether he would endorse anyone for mayor or be involved in a campaign.
“The whole political stuff, right now, I'm putting on the side," he said. "I'm putting me and my family first right now and just trying to get healthy.”
James said he plans to continue his job as Sixth District councilman and council president.
“Unless something happens that causes me not to be able to do that," he said. "But right now, that's what I'm doing.”
He said he is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received.
“It's just been a very supportive feeling, and so I'm just very thankful for the love I've received from everybody in the community," he said.
James said his “pride” led him to first ignore the signs of a possible health problem. Now, he has words of wisdom, especially for men.
“I would just tell men that whenever you have a feeling that something in your body isn't going the way that it should be, it probably isn't, and you really need to address it," he said.
