LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 2020 is a record year for homicides in Louisville, and it's only gotten worse in December.
Louisville Metro Police said, as of Thursday, there have been at least 160 criminal homicides this year. Metro Council President David James said in addition to that, there have been more than 700 non-fatal shootings.
And since Sunday, LMPD’s Homicide Unit has started investigating at least five more deaths in the city.
"The only reason we don't have more homicides is because fantastic workers at EMS and heroes at University Hospital that save lives," James said.
He said there are several reasons why violent crime is on such an upward trend.
"As long as we have extreme poverty, we are going to have huge problems," James said. "As long as we have mental health and substance abuse issues, we're going to have these crime problems."
He also said several homicide and shooting cases this year started with an online argument.
"There are so many of these homicides and shootings that were simply social media disagreements that literally turned into somebody losing their life or being permanently injured due to gunfire," James said.
As these numbers rise, more families are suffering from loss. Krista and Navada Gwynn lost their 19-year-old son Christian in December 2019 due to gun violence. Saturday will be one year since his death, and the family still has no answers in his case.
"It's hard," Krista said. "And it's making us mad, because Saturday will be one year. We don't have no answers. Seems to be like we're not any closer to any solution."
The family said each time they hear of a homicide victim in 2020, it breaks their heart, because that family is now going through the same pain they are.
"We understand personally, and we hurt every day, every time we hear it," Krista said. "I don't understand why this is something to pass your time by harming somebody else's family."
James said people who know something about these unsolved cases need to come forward.
"We need to bring closure and help families that have fallen victim to this violence," he said.
James added that it's going to take more than arrests to really solve the issue of violence in Louisville.
"We can't put this entire matter on the laps of the police officers, because there's no way to arrest ourselves out of this problem," he said. "We are down to a 32% solve rate on these homicides and even lower on the shootings. And so we have to have the resources to be able to address the large quantity of violence that's taken place in our community. At the same time, our police department is shrinking."
James said Louisville's police force is hundreds of officers short of where it should be.
Families like the Krista Gwynns said they'll never stop searching for answers.
"We feel like, where is Louisville at?" Krista said. "Getting into this, helping us, helping these people who just lost their loved ones? We're a year, and we ain't got nothing."
The previous record year for homicides was 2016, with 117.
