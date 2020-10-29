LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election Day is less than a week away, and some of Louisville's local races are heating up.
Several Metro Council seats are up for grabs, with public safety and policing being top issues.
Councilwoman Marilyn Parker, D-18, a Republican, is running again after eight years in the seat.
"A lot of people are very concerned with the downtown being closed and boarded up," Parker said. "We need to support our law enforcement. I'm endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, and I'm happy with that. I think (officers) need longer training periods. I think we do need some reforms with our police department. We need to make sure that we fund that."
Parker's Democrat challenger, Mera Kathryn Corlett, has a background in community outreach.
"When you have strong partnerships, you can make a lot of difference," said Corlett, who wants to reinvest in programs that help fight the city's crime. "The changes that we're trying to make in our police department are going to not only help citizens, but they're going to help our police officers as well."
District 14 in southwest Louisville is also contested.
Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, a Democrat, is vying for another term after eight years of serving Valley Station.
"Public safety is of the utmost importance right now," Fowler said. "I want to make sure that our officers feel valued. I want to make sure that our officers get a fair contract. But I also want to make sure that the people in the community know that inequalities cannot go on. We have to do systemic changes."
Fowler's Republican challenger, Michael Powell, did not submit to an interview with WDRB News but referred voters to his website and Facebook page for more details about his platform.
District 16, on the city's far east end, is another contest in the mix.
Republican Scott Reed is being challenged by Democrat James M. Green, a retired family court judge.
"Crime is on the rise in District 16 and throughout the city," said Reed, the incumbent seeking reelection. "LMPD officers must be better equipped with the best technology available to prevent crime before it occurs. I will continue advocating for better pay and benefits for our women and men in blue. We cannot afford to lose more officers to peer cities."
Reed's opponent, Green, advocates for additional training for police officers.
"We know that we cannot police our way out of the violence," he said. "The poverty that plagues areas with violent 'hotspots' is unimaginable to many of us. My approach would focus on educational and workforce development, proven ways to change societal behavior and racial sensitivity training for police officers."
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
