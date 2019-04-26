LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council votes to rename a section of Central Avenue to "John S. Asher Way."
Three new street signs will be placed on Central Avenue at Taylor Boulevard, 9th Street and 4th Street.
Kentucky Derby 145 will be the first in nearly two decades without Asher's familiar voice giving his insights on the horses and connections entered in the Run for the Roses.
Asher, Vice President of Communications for the track, died unexpectedly in August 2018. He was 62.
A public unveiling of the renamed street will take place Monday, April 29th at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.