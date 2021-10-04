LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council committee is reviewing plans for an auxiliary Greyhound Station.
The proposed location before the Development Review Committee is at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Preston Highway.
The current Greyhound station at Seventh Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and went up for sale last month. The new proposal would supplement the main station.
Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, who represents the Preston Highway area, said any economic development is a good thing, but traffic might be a problem.
"The biggest concern I've heard from neighbors around this development is the idea is that there's no signal here at Meadow and Preston," she said. "So that means if you're a Greyhound bus and you're turning left going north on Preston Highway spanning a minimum of two to three lanes. So there's a lot of concern about not being at a signalized intersection and what that would mean for safety."
The development plans include different turning options, one with a route through Meadow Avenue and one that goes across Preston Highway.
The Metro Council committee is scheduled to discuss it more Wednesday.
