LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Metro Council members think privatizing city parking garages just might be an answer to the city's budget crisis.
Metro Council has been talking about this idea for weeks, even before council members voted down a tax hike. Now, a council committee seeking out ways to make government more efficient is moving forward with the idea of forming a public-private partnership, and that committee heard from two experts in privatizing public assets during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Councilman David Yates, a driving force behind the idea and the chairman of Metro Council's Committee on Efficiencies, said Metro Council could strike up a long-term lease agreement with a private company so that company can manage the city's many garages and give the city a sizable cash payment in return, possibly tens of millions of dollars.
Yates said experts give Louisville's parking assets a potential value of $170 million, and he believes the city could cash millions of that in a public-private partnership.
"I've spent hundreds of hours kissing frogs and going through and seeing what paths might generate revenue," Yates said in a March interview with WDRB News. "This seems like a very good possibility."
Michael Smith and Skip Skitt, two experts who've helped other cities like Indianapolis and Nashville form public-private partnerships concerning parking, told Louisville leaders Wednesday that they can likely help the city make more money.
"There is a real opportunity to create additional value," Stitt said.
The two said parking rates wouldn't necessarily go up as a means to create revenue. When parking isn't being utilized because it's already overprices, reducing rates could also be a tool to bring in new revenue.
A private company could also help make the parking service more efficient, they said.
Yates hopes a plan to privatize will be put into the upcoming budget. He hopes to meet with Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville's parking authority soon to help make that happen.
However, Fischer seems lukewarm on the idea.
"The PARC board’s recently approved budget includes an RFP for an efficiency study, and the Mayor is open to reviewing findings from that study. However, as we’ve said before, PARC’s revenue should not be viewed in the vacuum of just revenue, as parking is a crucial component of economic development work in business attraction," Fischer's spokesperson, Jean Porter, wrote in a statement. "Turning over this asset to a private operator, and limiting PARC’s flexibility, could seriously constrain Metro’s ability to attract new companies to Louisville, or may require Metro Council to approve other forms of incentives to help a project build its own garage, such as tax increment financing, which would have an increased hard dollar cost out of the general fund."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.