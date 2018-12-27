LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Linda Raddatz built he house she now calls home 15 years ago.
But plans to build a Topgolf location at Oxmoor Center have turned her feelings from sweet to sour.
"I'm not gonna leave my home, but certainly, it's not going to be as sweet and beautiful as it was," Raddatz said. "We sit outside every evening in the summer, and sometimes, the only thing you hear are the kids in the soccer field, and that's really sweet."
Now, she's worried about the lights and other problems that come with the attraction near Hurstbourne.
"Just because of all the traffic and the alcohol and the people that have been partying are going to go up and down this street," she said.
In November, Louisville Metro Council approved to rezone 22 acres of land at Oxmoor Center for the entertainment complex. A handful of other Hurstbourne residents who have already sued Topgolf and the planning commission over it's lighting package are taking things a step further with another lawsuit.
"Ultimately, I do believe the city fathers wanted it, and they got it," Raddatz said.
Steve Porter, the attorney representing the group of neighbors, plans to name Metro Council in this second lawsuit for allegedly violating the land development code.
"It's loud, it's noisy, and that was even on a Wednesday," Raddatz said of her trip to a Topgolf in a different city.
So she and other Hurstbourne residents hope this second lawsuit will prevent one from being built near their neighborhood.
"It's hard to accept, but perhaps it's not over yet," she said.
Porter said he believes the lawsuits will delay construction on the new Topgolf location.
