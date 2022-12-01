LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has agreed to review the case of a controversial concrete plant in east Louisville.
The council passed a resolution on Thursday night to review the decision that was approved by the Planning Commission.
Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit last week to stop the construction of the cement plant on Aiken Road, citing health concerns.
The neighborhood has about 2,000 homes.
