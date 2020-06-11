LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breonna's Law is scheduled for a vote by Louisville's Metro Council Thursday night.
The measure could limit when and how so-called no-knock warrants are used. A no-knock warrant was used on March 13 to raid Breonna Taylor's apartment. The 26-year-old was shot eight times by officers during the raid.
The killing of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and protests throughout the country.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has told police he thought they were being robbed and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg. An attempted murder charge against him was dismissed.
The ordinance would limit the use of no-knock warrants to extreme circumstances involving a threat of harm or death to officers or civilians. But it's possible the language on the proposal could be modified by council to eliminate them completely. If not, Mayor Greg Fischer says his suspension of no-knock warrants will stay in place.
Related Stories:
- Police: Detective who sought 'no-knock' search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home reassigned
- Mayor Greg Fischer discusses Breonna's Law, Louisville's police department and unrest
- Debate continues over no-knock warrants ahead of vote on 'Breonna's Law'
- Kentucky attorney general says he is seeking 'truth' and 'justice' in Breonna Taylor probe
- Democrats propose sweeping police overhaul; Trump criticizes
- 'Breonna's Law,' aimed at regulating no-knock warrants in Louisville, passes Public Safety Committee
- Fischer seeks top-to-bottom review of Louisville police department
- Attorney representing Breonna Taylor's family says police made mistakes in raid, calls for end of 'no-knock' warrants
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.