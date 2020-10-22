LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council will consider limiting LMPD's use of force Thursday night.
A Metro Council committee rejected the proposal last Wednesday after Interim Chief Yvette Gentry criticized the measure.
Proposed weeks ago by Council members Brandon Coan, D-8, and Jessica Green, D-1, the ordinance would, among other measures:
- Require officers to use de-escalation techniques when reasonable.
- Prevent them from firing at or from a moving vehicle unless deadly force is present.
- Bar them from using chokeholds for purposes of restraint.
- Make them give verbal warnings before using deadly force, when reasonable.
- Require officers act to stop other officers from using excessive force.
However, Gentry said LMPD already practices the policies the Council wants made law. She also said making the ordinance a law could interfere with the department's policies and ability to make changes to it.
After her comments, the committee voted 4-3 against the ordinance.
Coan was disappointed in the outcome of the committee vote but said he's still confident that the majority of his colleagues will approve the ordinance Thursday night in the final vote.
