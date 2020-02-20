LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A TARC employee said the company's former executive director used a privacy-focused cellphone ap to hide dirty and disturbing messages, and Metro Council could now take steps to bring it all to light.
On Thursday night, Metro Council is expected to take a vote that could launch an investigation into what really happened at TARC.
One of several women who alleges they were sexually harassed by Ferdinand Risco said it lasted for months.
"I'd say the first red flags were probably in March."
And she said what she saw was shocking.
"He sent a video masturbating," she said. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, wasn't ready for that.'"
She said Risco used Signal, a privacy-focused cellphone app to hide his sexually explicit messages to her and other TARC employees.
"It just felt weird to me," she said. "I just got to a tipping point, seeing what was happening to the organization."
She also shared a message she said Risco sent her about downloading the app. The message read: "You should use Signal. It's the truth. Watch. I'll show you after you download."
"You can determine how long the messages stay up," she said.
Risco resigned last week after at least six women accused him of sexual misconduct. Now, Metro Council is considering two resolutions that could provide answers.
"The first will be to hire an investigator to look into the allegations at TARC," Metro Council President David James said. "And then the second will be to authorize the government accountability committee to conduct that investigations."
James said despite his resignation, council members still have a lot of questions about Risco.
"Some of the questions that the council has is, 'How did this happen? What was the hiring and vetting process for the director of TARC?'" he said
The council meeting started at 6 p.m. This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.