LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $500,000 will be allocated to help the homeless population in Louisville.
Metro Council members said Thursday night that the city is facing a homeless crisis, and they needed to step up this winter. Councilmembers unanimously passed a measure to give $546,791 out of the city's budget surplus to local nonprofit groups who give shelter and services to the city's homeless.
Outreach officials say there are currently 6,000 homeless adults and children in Jefferson County.
As for the goal for the surplus money, council members say the main objective is to temporarily find more beds in the city's shelters. They also wand to find storage lockers for the homeless to store their belongings.
Right now, some shelter restrictions would force many of them to abandon large items.
The money could also potentially fund a low-barrier shelter, but council members stress this is just a temporary fix.
"This really should be viewed as a bridge to more permanent services and a more permanent plan to address these needs which we hope the mayor will bring to us," Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said.
There will be an application process for local outreach to get some of the money. Right now, they are sending proposals to the city to see if they're eligible. Those will be decided by Jan. 2.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.